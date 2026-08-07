Far from the noise and tension that precedes major finals, Lamine Yamal chose to enter history with the calm of a man assured of himself. A video clip released by the Spanish national team after their coronation revealed the mentality of a champion not yet twenty years old, one who saw the trophy before he ever touched it.

The Spanish Football Federation published exclusive footage through its official channels, never shown before, filmed in the final hours before the World Cup final against Argentina. In it, the Barcelona winger spoke in a calm but decisive tone.

"We will return to Spain as world champions," Yamal said in the clip, recorded before he stepped onto the pitch. A short sentence. At the time it seemed merely the wish of a young man. Then the final whistle turned it into a prophecy fulfilled by coach Luis de la Fuente's squad.

The tournament was never merely about goalscoring numbers for Yamal. He settled for a single goal across his World Cup journey, yet his impact went beyond the language of goals. He featured in every match and missed the starting line-up only in the opening game through a physical complaint, before becoming Spain's most dangerous weapon with his boldness, his pace and his ability to dismantle opposing defences.

What stood out in the leaked recording was not just his confidence, but his astonishing calm before the biggest match of his life. "I'm not nervous," he admitted. "I think we still don't fully realise that we're going to play a World Cup final."

He signed off with the line that summed up his winning mentality, the one that became a headline all of its own after the coronation: "I never think about defeat. Losing never crosses my mind. All I imagine is lifting the trophy."

Such a mentality is rare in a player of nineteen. Yamal returns to Barcelona on 12 August not merely as a promising talent, but as a world champion. He is no longer the future of football. He is its present.