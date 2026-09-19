The price of stardom: Yamal reveals his impossible dream at Barcelona

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal wishes he could live a quieter, more private life in the Catalan city, away from the spotlight and the fame that deprive him of enjoying some simple everyday details. Plenty of people would love to be in his place. He wishes the opposite.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Yamal is delivering great performances at the start of the season after enjoying one of the best summers of his career. He lifted the 2026 World Cup with Spain, achieving one of his dreams at just nineteen years old.

Speaking frankly in an interview with Jorge Valdano on the programme "Universo Valdano" on the "Movistar Plus" network, Yamal opened up about his life in Barcelona. It is not as ideal as many believe. Fame has its downsides, he admitted, especially when he steps out into the street and can no longer move around without being recognised.

At one point in the interview, Yamal described a situation that keeps happening: "This always happens to me when I walk around Barcelona, I might go to buy clothes, and people say: I wish I were in Lamine's place and could buy everything I want."

The Rocafonda star sees it completely differently. "As for me, it is the complete opposite," he said.

One of the main reasons he craves a more private life is his desire to enjoy Barcelona with greater calm, away from the constant attention he receives.

He concluded: "I wish I were in your place, and could have something to eat on this street in peace, or mingle with people without drawing much attention."



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