Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian federation, has launched a fierce attack on FIFA and its Swiss president, Gianni Infantino.

AS newspaper published Klaveness's comments during a press conference, where she said: "Infantino must resign now. There is no going back. We are calling on him to step down."

She continued: "I attach no importance to the message that was sent after the Rabat meeting, and I fully understand that he, along with others, is under pressure to backtrack and apologise, but I believe it was essentially a springboard for launching a counterattack."

"We have reached a situation that requires extraordinary measures to bring about lasting change," she added. "We have never had such measures before, and we do not have them now. There is no going back for Infantino."

Asked about former FIFA president Joseph Blatter, and about his comments suggesting her name as a possible replacement, she was equally sharp.

"I am not on X, but I saw what he said. I will take a screenshot and send it to him," she explained. "Blatter was president when I was a player. I remember he wanted us to play in shorter shorts than the ones we wore, but I have nothing more to say about this matter."