The president of the Asian Football Confederation reveals the behind-the-scenes details of the postponement of the Al-Nassr and Al-Wasl match and announces a new move!

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, has revealed the latest developments over the decision to postpone the third-round AFC Champions League Elite clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and the UAE's Al-Wasl. He confirmed the relevant committees are tracking the details and studying the circumstances in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Salman Al Khalifa said: "The relevant committees at the Asian Confederation are following all the details and studying all the matters and circumstances in full, and the matter is not limited to the presidency of the confederation alone."

The president of the Asian Confederation added: "We are following all matters and developments in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and at the appropriate time everything will be announced through the system."

Al-Nassr had been due to host Al-Wasl this Monday at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh, in the third round of the Western group in the AFC Champions League Elite. Then, on Sunday, the AFC's competitions department decided to reschedule the encounter, with a new date to follow.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation hit back once the decision landed. In a statement, it confirmed that all the necessary arrangements to host the match had been completed, having coordinated with Al-Nassr and the relevant authorities to receive the Al-Wasl delegation. It had met every organisational and logistical requirement, including issuing flight permits and officially informing the Asian Confederation of its readiness to host.

Next matches ALN AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 ALW Watch

According to the statement, the Saudi federation had also coordinated with the UAE Football Association and Al-Wasl, notifying them that preparations were complete. The match commissioner and the refereeing crew had already arrived in Riyadh ahead of the fixture.

The Saudi federation affirmed its full support for Al-Nassr and the Saudi clubs competing abroad, pledging to back them in any regulatory measures they take to protect their rights. Everyone now awaits the outcome of the Asian Confederation's review and the announcement of its details at the appropriate time.