The future of the 2027 Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, is back under the microscope. Talk has resurfaced about shifting the tournament to 2028, fuelled by comments from Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who refused to rule out the scenario even as official preparations continue for the original date.

Media figure Battal Al-Qaws raised the issue on his programme "In the Net", pointing to press reports that floated the idea of pushing the tournament back by a year. He stressed, though, that it all remains speculation, with no official decision issued by the continental body.

Al Khalifa had previously mentioned the possibility of staging the Asian Cup in 2028 if circumstances demanded it. The AFC, he explained, is under no obligation to rush the file through and is monitoring developments before settling on a final date.

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Recent organisational moves tell a different story. On 26 October, the AFC and the local organising committee signed off on the tournament's fixture list and the stadiums that will host it, pencilling in 7 January to 5 February 2027 as the window for the competition.

That announcement pushes the original date to the front of the picture, even as reports about a possible postponement keep circulating. The file stays open to more than one scenario, yet there is no sign of any official intention to change the date for now.

So the final call rests with the AFC. Between Al Khalifa's words and the preparations rolling on in Saudi Arabia, everything hinges on what the confederation decides in the coming weeks. No official change to the date of the 2027 Asian Cup, set to kick off next January, has been announced.