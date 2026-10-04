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Portugal v Wales - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

The Portuguese economy minister: Ronaldo's value is greater than football, and many people know our country because of him

Portugal vs Norway
Portugal
Norway
UEFA Nations League A
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Portugal
Norway
Saudi Arabia

He described it as "the biggest company that boosts Portugal's reputation globally".

Portugal's Economy Minister, Manuel Castro Almeida, says Cristiano Ronaldo matters to Portugal in ways that reach far beyond football. "Many people know Portugal only because of Cristiano Ronaldo," he stressed.

His comments land as the fallout from Ronaldo's sudden exit from the national team camp continues to dominate the headlines.

Speaking in remarks carried by the Portuguese website The Resident from the Now channel, the minister painted Ronaldo as a huge asset for Portugal's image on the world stage. "Cristiano Ronaldo has an enormous impact in promoting and highlighting Portugal's image," he said. He went further still, likening the Portugal star to "the most famous company in Portugal".

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On the row between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus, Castro Almeida pleaded ignorance. He insisted he was "not an expert" and refused to judge who was in the right.

His focus stayed on Ronaldo's wider worth to Portugal and its standing abroad.

That global recognition, the Economy Minister argues, makes Ronaldo "a value and an asset" to the country. "It would be good if Portugal could continue to rely on this asset," he said.

He added: "From the angle of enhancing Portugal's image and reputation, Cristiano holds extremely important value, and it would be very good for Portugal to continue to benefit from this potential."

Portugal prepare to face Norway on Sunday evening in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. By then, Ronaldo's plane will have touched down in Riyadh from Madrid, after the Al-Nassr star chose to return to his club.

Read also: "What happened warrants penalties and resignations": a scandal in Argentina before Messi's farewell

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