'The physio's getting sick of me' - Liverpool star Robertson taking extra precautions with his ankle

The Scottish defender is doing everything he can to overcome a niggling issue which is affecting his ability to perform for the Reds

full-back Andrew Robertson has confessed that he takes significantly longer than his team-mates to warm up at the moment, due to an ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from 's latest round of international fixtures.

Robertson was a major doubt for Liverpool's trip to in the Premier League on Saturday, but ended up playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 victory.

The 25-year-old has been dealing with a persistent ankle injury over the last few weeks, which was aggravated during Liverpool's 3-1 home victory over at Anfield on November 10.

Robertson enjoyed a much-needed rest over the international break, but admitted to playing through the pain barrier after the Reds secured a fourth successive league at Selhurst Park.

Ahead of a crucial home fixture against in the on Wednesday night, the Scottish defender offered another update on his recovery, insisting he is now able to manage the problem effectively.

"It [the ankle] has been better to be fair, just a bit stiff after matches but it is something I can manage," Robertson told a press conference on Tuesday.

"It is slightly painful but if you don’t have any pain doing what we are doing, maybe you are doing something wrong but I feel good.

"I think the physio is sick of treating me. It just takes longer to loosen up in training, maybe an extensive warm-up. It is fine for me in games. You probably get half an hour to warm up instead of 10 minutes."

When asked if he has had to rein in his enthusiasm to avoid making the injury worse, Robertson added: "Sometimes I do, but I get paid to play games and I don’t want to miss any training sessions or any games.

" at home I wanted to play but the manager had made his mind up that I was only going to play against Genk or and he chose Villa. It also happened with Mo on Saturday.

"We all want to play games but sometimes it is not possible and people need to step in and tell you otherwise."

The defending European champions will progress to the knockout phases once again if they beat Napoli, who inflicted the Reds' only defeat of the 2019-20 campaign to date in the reverse fixture back in September.

Robertson is wary of the threat posed by Carlo Ancelotti's side, but confident Liverpool will pick up the result they need if they are firing on cylinders.

"Their [Napoli's] manager is a very good one," he said. "Tactically the way they play is very good and that is down to him but also they have very good players so that is why the games have been so close.

"But we know we can cause them problems as well. I believe we can beat anyone if we are 100 per cent. Hopefully, we can produce a performance we can be proud of. "

After their latest Champions League outing, Klopp's men will switch their attention back to the Premier League, with set to arrive at Anfield on Saturday.