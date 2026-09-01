The Phenomenon and the full-back return together: Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos acquire a new club

Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos have opened a new chapter in sports investment. The two Brazilian legends are part of an investment group that has agreed to buy 80% of the shares in Inter de Limeira's football company, a move aimed at hauling the club back into contention at the highest levels of Brazilian football.

The club confirmed the deal after a general assembly meeting, where it passed by an overwhelming majority of 53 votes to one. That approval created a football joint-stock company and handed the largest stake to the investment group, with the Inter de Limeira association keeping 20% of the shares.

Businessman Enrico Ambrogini and other investors join Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos in the group. Reports suggest the project could involve investment reaching 454 million Brazilian reais over 10 years, though that figure is tied to growth and development targets rather than a fully guaranteed injection of cash.

Founded 112 years ago, Inter de Limeira carry more than a century of history. The new structure aims to rebuild the club on both sporting and financial fronts, with a long-term goal of reaching the Brazilian top flight in the coming years.

Right now the team sit in the third tier of Brazilian football and also compete in the São Paulo state league. The club slipped down the divisions over recent years after earlier spells of real success, including a São Paulo state championship in 1986.

The deal lands amid a growing trend across Brazilian football: clubs converting into joint-stock companies. The model attracts private capital and opens up fresh funding to develop infrastructure, squads and investment in talent.