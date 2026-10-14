The Palestinian federation rejects moving the 2027 Asian Cup from Saudi Arabia

The Palestine Football Association has rejected the idea of stripping Saudi Arabia of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, amid the current events the region has been going through in recent times.

Saudi Arabia are set to stage the 2027 AFC Asian Cup at the start of next year, running from 7 January to 5 February 2027.

Some press reports, though, have raised the prospect of a postponement or a move away from the Kingdom altogether, given a current situation that may leave Saudi Arabia unable to host at this moment in time.

A statement from the Palestine Football Association knocked that idea back, declaring its confidence in Saudi Arabia's ability to host the tournament on its scheduled dates.

The statement said: "The Palestine Football Association expresses its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government and people, in the face of the attacks it is being subjected to, affirming that it stands alongside the Kingdom and supports everything that would preserve its security, stability and the integrity of its territory."

It added: "The Palestinian association affirms its pride in the firm fraternal relations between the Palestinian and Saudi peoples, and in the historic positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, stressing that the stability and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represent a fundamental pillar of the region's security and stability."

It continued: "In this context, the Palestine Football Association renews its full confidence in the ability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to organise and host the 2027 Asian Cup according to the highest organisational and technical standards, in a manner that reflects its sporting standing and the great capabilities it possesses, and embodies its ability to host the largest continental sporting events."

It went on: "The Palestine Football Association affirms that the participation of our national team in the 2027 Asian Cup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carries special importance, particularly as it begins its campaign with a meeting against the Saudi national team in the tournament's opening match, which reflects the depth of the sporting ties between brothers and embodies the values of fair competition and closeness between peoples."

It concluded: "The Palestine Football Association stresses that sport will remain a space for brotherhood and coming together, and a message of hope and peace, expressing its wishes for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enjoy lasting security, stability and prosperity, for our Saudi brothers to achieve further progress and success, and for the forthcoming Asian tournament to be marked by excellence and success, in a manner befitting the standing of Asian football and the aspirations of its fans."