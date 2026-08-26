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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

The official line-up: Ivan Toney leads Al-Ahli's attack against Auckland

Al Ahli vs Auckland FC
Al Ahli
Auckland FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand

Sundowns await the winner


Marino Pušić has named his Al-Ahli side to face New Zealand's Auckland on Wednesday evening in the 2026 Intercontinental Cup.

Al-Ahli's Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah stages the first-round tie between the two sides.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Victory sets up a meeting with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round, pitting the champions of Asia, Africa and Oceania against one another.

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy.

Defence: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibañez and Zakaria Hawsawi.

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Jehani, Spertsyan and Atangana.

Attack: Trincão, Ivan Toney and Galeno.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums



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