Marino Pušić has named his Al-Ahli side to face New Zealand's Auckland on Wednesday evening in the 2026 Intercontinental Cup.
Al-Ahli's Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah stages the first-round tie between the two sides.
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Victory sets up a meeting with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round, pitting the champions of Asia, Africa and Oceania against one another.
Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia lined up as follows:
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy.
Defence: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibañez and Zakaria Hawsawi.
Midfield: Ziyad Al-Jehani, Spertsyan and Atangana.
Attack: Trincão, Ivan Toney and Galeno.
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