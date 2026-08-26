The official line-up: Ivan Toney leads Al-Ahli's attack against Auckland City





Marino Pušić has named his Al-Ahli side to face Auckland City on Wednesday evening in the 2026 Intercontinental Cup.

Al-Raqi's fortress, the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, hosts the first-round tie between the Saudi Arabian and New Zealand sides.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Waiting in the next round are South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, with the winner booking a date against the African champions in a competition that pits the best of Asia, Africa and Oceania against one another.

Al-Ahli line up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Édouard Mendy.

Defence: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibañez and Zakaria Housawi.

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Johani, Spertsyan and Atangana.

Attack: Trincão, Ivan Toney and Galeno.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums







