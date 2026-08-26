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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

The official line-up: Ivan Toney leads Al-Ahli's attack against Auckland City

Al Ahli vs Auckland FC
Al Ahli
Auckland FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand

Sundowns awaits the winner


Marino Pušić has named his Al-Ahli side to face Auckland City on Wednesday evening in the 2026 Intercontinental Cup.

Al-Raqi's fortress, the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, hosts the first-round tie between the Saudi Arabian and New Zealand sides.

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Waiting in the next round are South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, with the winner booking a date against the African champions in a competition that pits the best of Asia, Africa and Oceania against one another.

Al-Ahli line up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Édouard Mendy.

Defence: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibañez and Zakaria Housawi.

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Johani, Spertsyan and Atangana.

Attack: Trincão, Ivan Toney and Galeno.

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