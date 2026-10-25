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Vinicius Junior Lamine Yamal Real Madrid BarcelonaGetty
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

The official line-up for the Clásico: a big surprise from Mourinho!

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

All eyes are on the starting line-ups of Real Madrid and Barcelona in Sunday evening's Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou. Both sides want to settle one of the standout showdowns of the La Liga season.

Real Madrid go into the encounter with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Andriy Lunin covers for the absence of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is down with flu, while Federico Valverde takes charge of the right flank. Mourinho then surprised everyone by handing a start to Bernardo Silva ahead of Camavinga.

Real Madrid's starting line-up

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Defence: Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA

Midfield: Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham

Attack: Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

Hansi Flick, by contrast, fields an attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon, with Pedri, Rodri and Fermin Lopez in midfield. He wants his side to take control and lean on the home ground and the crowd.

Real Madrid substitutes: Mestre, Illya, Militao, Camavinga, Endrick, Trent, Carreras, Espi, Ibrahim, Rudiger, Dembrize, and Tiago.

Barcelona's starting line-up

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defence: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo

Midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha

Barcelona substitutes: Szczesny, Livakovic, Balde, Farinas, Gavi, Gabriel Jesus, Ademi, De Jong, Bernal, Hamza, Campos, and Jofre.

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