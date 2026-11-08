Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have outscored Atletico Madrid's entire squad in La Liga this season.

Between them, the Barcelona pair have found the net 25 times. Atletico's whole squad have managed just 22.

Both men head into Sunday evening's showdown in flying form. Raphinha leads the Catalan scoring charts in La Liga with 15 goals, with Yamal close behind on 10. Together they account for more than half of Barcelona's tally, the club having racked up 46 goals across their 11 matches.

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Los Rojiblancos rank third among the division's sharpest attacks with 22 goals, trailing Real Madrid on 31 and runaway leaders Barcelona on 46.

Home comforts don't tell the whole story either. Raphinha and Yamal have struck 11 times between them on the road in the league. That matches everything Atletico have produced at their own Metropolitano so far.

Dig into the numbers and the pair's grip on Barcelona's attack grows starker still. They have combined for 32 goals across all competitions, 19 for Raphinha and 13 for Yamal, out of the 60 the Blaugrana have scored in their first 15 official matches this season.

Nobody has scored more in La Liga than Raphinha, whose 15 goals put him clear of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe on 13. Yamal sits next on 10, with the impressive Moroccan forward Yasser Zabiri just behind on 9.