Barcelona have completed Joan Garcia's official registration with La Liga, and the 25-year-old Spaniard will start the new season in the number 1 shirt. The move leaves little doubt about his standing in the coaching staff's plans and the club's blueprint for the coming campaign.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Garcia's registration came notably early this time. Last season the club had to rush it through in the final moments before the opening-day clash with Real Mallorca. That match handed him his first official appearance in the shirt, an opportunity that opened up after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's lower back injury, which at the time met La Liga's regulations for a long-term injury.

Garcia now inherits the shirt Ter Stegen wore for years, before the German's loan move to Ajax. The switch reflects the trust Barcelona place in their Spanish goalkeeper as he heads into a new season under growing expectations.

Wojciech Szczesny takes the number 13 that Garcia wore last season. The Polish keeper drops the number 25 he had carried since arriving at the club, part of a wider reshuffle among the goalkeepers as a fresh chapter begins in Catalonia.

The registration lands 12 days before Barcelona open their La Liga campaign away to Elche at the Martinez Valero on Sunday 23 August. Preparations look different this time, with 10 of the squad away on World Cup semi-final duty.

Barcelona are also set to confirm the rest of their squad numbers for the new season. The list is expected to cover the new arrivals, chief among them Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jessie Bisio, along with players back from loan such as Hector Fort.