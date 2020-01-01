‘The Nigeria version is my choice to be honest’ – Chelsea’s Abraham settles Jollof rice debate with Ghana

While sharing his experience in isolation, the Anglo-Nigerian who plays for the Blues shared his thoughts on a debate involving Nigeria and Ghana

striker Tammy Abraham has picked 's Jollof rice over the Ghanaian version.

Jollof is a one-pot rice meal very common in West African countries, with tomatoes and rice its major ingredients.

For several decades, there has been an impassioned argument on whether Nigerians’ variety tastes better that than of the Ghanaians.



When asked to pick his Jollof, the international picked that of his parents’ country, while disclosing who does the cooking for him.

“The Nigeria version is my choice to be honest,” Abraham told BBC’s Football Focus as reported by Chelsea website.

“The Ghanaian one is a little bit more spicy but it is about the flavours, not just about the spice, how it sits in your mouth, how it digests into your stomach.

“Can I cook Jollof? Absolutely not but my mum can so probably the meal I have had most in quarantine has been Jollof rice.

“My sister or my mum or dad cook for me, I am lucky to have them in the house and not have to do it myself.”

Abraham joined the Blues in 2004 before spending time on loan at , and .

Upon his return to Stamford Bridge this summer, Abraham was received by club legend Frank Lampard, who succeeded Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard placed his faith in the youngster as Chelsea's main striker and he has quickly emerged as one of the Premier League's deadliest marksmen.

Before the English top-flight was suspended owing to Covid-19, Abraham had scored 13 goals in 25 appearances – with his team sitting in fourth position.

He disclosed what he has been doing in the absence of the beautiful game while revealing the physical activities he has been involved in to stay in shape.

“I’m good. I’ve just been chilling – legs up, laid back and just been playing Playstation all day – mixing it up playing Fifa, Call of Duty and Fortnite,” he continued.

“I have come so close at winning on War Zone but I haven’t yet.

“We have a schedule from the club,” he continued.

“You can mix it up if you really want to. It is going for a run, different types of runs, upper-body sessions, lower-body sessions.

“I keep active and any time I have the chance to kick a ball around the house I always take advantage of that and it has been good I have been staying active and fit.”