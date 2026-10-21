Johan Manzambi broke two records when he signed for Aston Villa in the summer. The Premier League club paid €60 million in transfer fees plus bonuses to the Breisgau club, making Manzambi the Villans' most expensive signing and Freiburg's most expensive departure.

At SC Freiburg, he had scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 47 competitive appearances. Shortly before the move, the now 21-year-old added three goals and two assists at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Initially coming off the bench, he played a major part in Switzerland reaching the knockout stage. But a bruised knee kept him out of the round-of-16 match against Colombia (4-3 on penalties) and the quarter-final exit against defending champions Argentina (3-1 after extra time).

That bruised knee proved more persistent than first thought. Manzambi missed the start of the season, and Villa made a complete mess of it, taking just one point from their first three league games. When he returned as a substitute in the closing minutes, he watched his new side lose again: 2-1 to Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest.

Seven days later, Manzambi made his first start and Villa's fortunes changed. The versatile, attack-minded midfielder scored the opener, then set up former Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson for the 2-0 against a Tottenham Hotspur side who were also struggling. Villa won 3-2, with Manzambi the match-winner in their first Premier League victory.

Johan Manzambi: It could all have turned out very differently

Since then, things have improved considerably for the reigning Europa League winners. The 20-cap Switzerland international has contributed another two goals and two assists, including an outstanding display in the emphatic 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce Istanbul. He also scored the only goal in a 1-0 league win over Newcastle United. Of all teams.

Newcastle almost signed the Villans' new saviour in the summer, only for Villa to thwart the Magpies at the last moment. In SC Freiburg's customary press release, board member Jochen Saier spoke of "really intense talks and negotiations". The move had one awkward detail: around two months earlier, Villa had beaten Manzambi and Freiburg 2-0 in the Europa League final.

With six goal contributions in six competitive appearances, Manzambi has won over Villa's fans in record time. They have even given him a song to the tune of The Cranberries' classic "Zombie". "He's in your head, in your head, Manzambi, Manzambi, Manzambi, bi, bi, bi" now echoes around Villa Park and Birmingham. Manzambi initially missed the tribute. "To be honest, I didn't hear anything on the pitch," he recently told Blick. An Instagram video brought it to his attention: "I was very happy when I heard it."

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Everyone loves Johan Manzambi: Did he even prompt a resignation?

The press have described him as "quick, skilful, clever, elegant, impressive, perfectly balanced". The BBC hailed him as one of the "greatest talents in world football". The Telegraph even speculated that his decision to turn Newcastle down played a decisive part in former Newcastle coach Eddie Howe's resignation.

Alongside Manzambi, Jackson has also been in excellent form recently. He enthused about playing with his new attacking partner: "He's a great player. He's still developing. Hopefully he'll get better from game to game, score goals and support me in the process. He'll go a long way and hopefully he'll stay free of injuries." The pair complement each other so well that another new signing's long absence was barely a talking point by the time he made his debut. The new duo's display against Fenerbahce Istanbul last week overshadowed his arrival. That signing is Leon Goretzka.

Manager Unai Emery has praised Manzambi too. "He has a very good impact with his abilities," the meticulous Spaniard said after the Newcastle game. Alongside Manzambi's "game intelligence", Emery highlighted his "physical strength", which was "very important" to his style of play, "to support us in defence and help us win the duels in attack."

Johan Manzambi: Which top club is already interested?

At the World Cup and in Freiburg, Manzambi had already shown those strengths. He ranked first in the Bundesliga last season for advances of ten metres or more (116), runs ending in a shot (13) and fouls won (78). Europe's elite have apparently been aware of him for some time, and speculation about a departure has surfaced just weeks after his arrival.

Barcelona, above all, are said to have concrete interest. Marca reports that sporting director Deco has already enquired about Manzambi and is exploring a move next summer. The press have cited a potential price tag of €100 million. Given his transfer fee just a few months ago, the pace of the transfer market and a contract running until 2031, that figure would hardly be far-fetched.

If Manzambi keeps developing at this rate, moving early may be a wise idea. The path to the very top of world football appears open to him.

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Johan Manzambi: Professional appearances and statistics

Club/national team Appearances Goals Assists SC Freiburg 58 9 11 Aston Villa 6 3 3 Switzerland 20 7 3







