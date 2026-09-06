Fresh trouble has hit the stadium saga involving AC Milan and Inter. The newspaper La Verità reports a development that could slow down and, in the worst-case scenario, even halt the plans of the Milan clubs' owners for the new stadium. As is well known, AC Milan and Inter, through the company Stadio San Siro Spa, bought the San Siro land and surrounding areas from the Municipality of Milan in November 2025, and that document is now under challenge.





Under the report, a private citizen has lodged an appeal through lawyer Braghò, challenging the deed of transfer from the Municipality of Milan to AC Milan and Inter. The deed of sale for the stadium was formalised on 5 November, five days before the possibility would have arisen that San Siro would become subject to a non-transferability restriction that would have ruled out any possibility of selling or demolishing the stadium. The citizen has therefore taken Palazzo Marino to court for having deliberately brought forward the sale before the stadium reached 70 years of age, which would have triggered the aforementioned restriction. The Municipality's position is also said to be aggravated by the fact that, in the days leading up to the deed, there had been warnings suggesting the signing should be postponed as a precaution.