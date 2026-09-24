The new Manuel Neuer? Why Jurgen Klopp and Andreas Kopke are backing Bayern Munich starlet Jonas Urbig to snatch DFB No.1 shirt from Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Klopp makes his move as Ter Stegen steps up

As Jurgen Klopp prepares to lead Germany into a new chapter starting with a Nations League clash against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, the goalkeeping hierarchy has taken a definitive, albeit temporary, shape. After years of sitting in the shadow of Manuel Neuer, Ajax custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been officially installed as the new interim number one. It is a decision that reflects both Ter Stegen's pedigree and the vacuum left by Neuer’s international retirement, yet Klopp has been careful not to promise the jersey for the long haul. The coach’s stance is one of pragmatism, acknowledging that while the former Barcelona man is the man for today, the landscape for the 2028 European Championship remains wide open.

Former DFB goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke has voiced his support for this balanced approach, suggesting that giving out lifetime guarantees would be a mistake in such a competitive environment. Klopp explained his choice to name Ter Stegen as the number one for now, a move Kopke finds entirely logical given the current circumstances. Kopke, who worked with the national team for nearly two decades, understands the complexities of managing elite shot-stoppers and believes that Klopp’s strategy allows the team to focus on the immediate Nations League goals while keeping a watchful eye on the emerging generation of talent developing across Europe's top leagues.

The rise of Jonas Urbig and the Bayern connection

While Ter Stegen enjoys his moment in the sun, the buzz around Bayern Munich’s Jonas Urbig is becoming impossible to ignore. The young keeper has already earned glowing praise from his club manager, Vincent Kompany, who made a bold prediction regarding the youngster's international future. Kompany was unequivocal in his assessment, stating: "If anyone believes that he will not become Germany's number one at some point, then... then I believe that he... that he is making a big mistake. The boy will be the number one one day." This endorsement from the Allianz Arena has fueled speculation that Urbig could follow the traditional path of Bayern goalkeepers dominating the national team setup.

Kopke acknowledges this historical trend but suggests a degree of patience is required before Urbig can fully displace the experienced incumbents. He noted that while there are "historical signs" that a Bayern number one naturally becomes the DFB’s first choice, the timeline is not yet set in stone. The veteran coach highlighted that Ter Stegen could realistically retain his spot through the next major tournament if his performances remain elite. "If Marc holds up great, there might be no reason at all to swap places before the Euros. Letting the experienced Ter Stegen play the 2028 Euros and handing the post to Urbig or another candidate afterwards would also be a possible scenario," Kopke mused, weighing the balance between experience and potential.

Analyzing the Neuer-esque qualities of the challenger

What makes Urbig such a fascinating prospect for the German national team is his stylistic similarity to the man he is tipped to eventually replace. Kopke has been particularly impressed by how the youngster handles himself despite a lack of consistent weekly minutes, comparing his composure to that of Manuel Neuer. In an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung, Kopke broke down the specific traits that set Urbig apart: "Two things stand out. His goalkeeping definitely goes in the direction of Manuel Neuer, his offensive style or how he distributes the balls with his foot. But above all, I am impressed by the fact that he reliably shows his high level, even though he only plays every few weeks."

This ability to perform "cold" is a rare gift that Kopke previously only saw in the very best keepers. He elaborated on this specific mental toughness, noting: "That is quite an art, especially for such a young goalkeeper who actually needs match practice to develop. When Manu had to take a break, it wasn't such a big problem; I knew he didn't need much, his game was solid and immediately back. But the fact that Urbig always appears after all these breaks as if the breaks had never happened, I find remarkable. I trust him to have a great future." For a national team keeper, who often goes weeks between international windows, this specific trait is arguably the most valuable asset a player can possess.

A crowded field for the DFB gloves

Despite the hype surrounding Urbig, he is not the only one breathing down Ter Stegen's neck. The competition for the German goal is perhaps as fierce as it has ever been, with several established names and rising stars fighting for recognition. Kopke pointed out that Alex Nubel’s move to Besiktas has revitalized his career, noting: "With Alex Nubel, everyone in Istanbul is happy at the moment. For him, consistency is the issue – if he gets that in, he is still a candidate for me. And with Jonas Urbig, it will certainly depend on whether he plays 15 games a season or 25." The battle is no longer a two-horse race, but a multi-layered audition for the post-Neuer era.

The situation also highlights the misfortune of a previous generation of keepers who found themselves blocked by Neuer’s greatness. Kopke reflected on the careers of Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp, describing them as "super goalkeepers" who were simply "born into the wrong era." With Neuer now out of the picture, the door has finally swung open, but the window of opportunity for the older challengers like Ter Stegen may be shorter than they hoped if Urbig continues his rapid ascent. "We have seen what can happen in two years. Nobody will be able to give Marc a guarantee for the Euro goal, I think Jurgen Klopp's solution is very sensible," Kopke concluded, reinforcing the idea that the DFB jersey must be earned every single matchday.