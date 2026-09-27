The Netherlands rated: Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel the standout performers, midfielders come up short

The Netherlands got their Nations League campaign back up and running with a 2-1 win over Serbia. Head coach Xavi Hernández made two changes to his side and picked up his first three points.Voetbalzonerates the starters and substitutes who played at least 45 minutes.

Mexx Meerdink earns a 9 for his full Netherlands debut. The striker hauled the Dutch side past Serbia almost single-handedly. Meerdink opened the scoring with a coolly taken penalty after Crysencio Summerville won the spot-kick. In the 70th minute, he struck again to restore the Netherlands' lead at 2-1.

Ruben van Bommel once again made an excellent impact from the bench. The winger came on for Cody Gakpo early in the game and repeatedly troubled Serbia with his dribbling and a fine shot. The PSV player gets an 8 for his performance.

Early on, the Netherlands struggled in particular against the Serbs. Joey Veerman started well and initially took charge in midfield, but he could not sustain that level for the full match. Even so, his 7.5 places him among the better Dutch performers.

Down the right, Denzel Dumfries regularly looked dangerous as he burst forward at pace. The right-back is awarded a 6.5. Jan Paul van Hecke gets the same mark after winning plenty of individual duels and aerial battles, while also using the ball well.

Crysencio Summerville and Micky van de Ven are both given 6. Summerville won the penalty that led to Meerdink's opener, but after that he threatened less often. Van de Ven was solid at the back and made a number of good interventions, though he had less influence in possession.

Bart Verbruggen also receives a 6. In the move that led to Serbia's equaliser, the goalkeeper made two saves, but had no chance from close range at the third attempt.

Virgil van Dijk had a difficult night against Serbia and is rated 5.5. The Netherlands' slow passing tempo and Serbia's quick counters meant the captain did not always look fully comfortable. Just as he did against Germany, Van Dijk has to settle for a 5.5.

Although Veerman turned in a good display, his two fellow midfielders were far less convincing. Ryan Gravenberch gets a 5, while Tijjani Reijnders receives the lowest mark with a 4.5. Reijnders also missed a big chance from a Dumfries cross. Both had too little involvement in the game and made way after 67 minutes for Kenneth Taylor and Guus Til.





Netherlands national team ratings