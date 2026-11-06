Red tape has denied Al-Ittihad the chance to follow in the footsteps of their traditional rivals Al-Hilal. They now face a long wait.

Saudi newspaper "Okaz" report that the takeover of Al-Ittihad remains under evaluation and review, with officials still working to select a new investor in the coming period.

That process could drag on until the end of next year, 2027, depending on how assessors judge the financial strength and administrative capabilities of the investors who have applied.

"Okaz" explained that negotiations with the relevant parties are still ongoing, while the study of the submitted files has advanced considerably and has entered the stage of reviewing the financial and administrative details and conducting the final evaluation.

Those checks cover the funding and financial commitments of each investor, testing whether they can meet the demands of owning and running the club in the near and medium term.

Officials are also poring over the files of local and foreign investors under the terms set by the owning entity. The approved regulatory framework insists on a local partner within any ownership structure.

Local investors, by contrast, can apply to own the club individually, taking up to 70% of its shares, provided they meet the required financial strength and administrative competence.

Al-Hilal led the way among the four major clubs to break out from under the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Last April, 70% of their shares passed to Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.