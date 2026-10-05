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Rian Rosendaal
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The Netherlands have a chance again of producing a Golden Boy winner after Van der Vaart and De Ligt

M. de Ligt

Jorrel Hato is on the 25-man shortlist for the Golden Boy Award, Tuttosport announced on Monday. Two Dutchmen have previously won the prestigious prize: Rafael van der Vaart in 2003 and Matthijs de Ligt in 2018.

At 20, Hato has mostly been a starter for Chelsea this season, usually at left-back but occasionally on the left wing. For the Netherlands, though, he is a squad player. Xavi only gave him half an hour against Serbia during this international period.

That leaves real doubt over whether Hato is among the favourites for the Golden Boy Award. Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona) and Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain) seem far more likely to win the prize, which will probably be handed out in November.

This time, previous winners are not in the running for the prestigious honour. That means Hato will not be up against, among others, Lamine Yamal and Desiré Doué, who was named the best player under the age of 21 last year.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport put together a jury of eleven journalists, with a reporter from De Telegraaf as the Dutch representative. It is not yet known where the vote from the Netherlands will go.

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