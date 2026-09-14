The Netherlands could face a returning 111-cap international from the Eredivisie in the Nations League

Dusan Tadic is open to a return to the Serbia national team, according to various Serbian media.

The 37-year-old forward decided after the 2024 European Championship that he would no longer make himself available for his country.

He ended his international career after wearing the national team shirt 111 times.

That decision no longer appears final, though, with Tadic now seemingly keen to play again under head coach Veljko Paunovic.

Serbian media report that Ranko Stojic, head of the sporting department at the Serbian FA, has held talks with Tadic in recent days.

Those talks have led to the NEC forward wanting to return for Orlovi.

Tadic is now reportedly expected to be called up for the Nations League matches against Greece (24 September), the Netherlands (27 September and 4 October) and Germany (1 October).