The mystery of Real Madrid's signings: why has the official presentation been delayed?

Real Madrid keep shrouding their new arrivals in secrecy. Mourinho, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahim Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva, Espí and Yan Diomandé all joined during the summer window, yet not one has been officially presented. That leaves a manager and six players in limbo, among them the most expensive deal in the club's history.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", every one of them has already spoken to the club's official media. None, though, has been given a proper unveiling in the usual fashion, Mourinho included, despite him being the Merengues' first signing back in June.

Speculation over the dates rumbles on. Word was that the presentations would follow the World Cup, but that never materialised, and the whole business has turned into a genuine puzzle.

Every new player is already at Valdebebas and taking part in training. They have joined the pre-season preparations without a single official presentation to mark it.

One theory suggests the club could unveil all the signings together inside the Santiago Bernabéu, though that remains nothing more than a rumour for now.

Reports also linked Mourinho's presentation to the launch of his Netflix documentary. The film drops today, yet there is no sign of the manager being presented alongside it.

Throughout the summer, neither Real Madrid, nor Mourinho, nor the players showed much appetite for the whole affair. That does not mean the presentations will never happen.

As the Spanish newspaper put it, the plain truth is this: no date, no place and no time have been fixed for presenting these new signings.