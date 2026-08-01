The Royal Moroccan Football Federation threw its weight today, Saturday, behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino's decision to withdraw the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, which had aimed to establish a new commercial entity linked to the rights of FIFA competitions.

In an official statement, the federation confirmed that its president Fouzi Lekjaa welcomed Infantino's decision, viewing the withdrawal of the project as a move that serves the interests of the global football family.

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According to the statement, "what has been achieved in recent years through FIFA's development programmes, particularly in Africa, represents an important accomplishment that must be preserved, to the benefit of all member associations".

It added that "the unity of the global football family must remain a priority over any disagreements that may arise regarding the proposed reforms".

Lekjaa stressed, the federation noted, that "the FIFA president's decision reflects his vision of prioritising unity and cohesion among member associations, through a participatory approach that aims to develop football".

He also renewed his support for FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, and for "all initiatives aimed at strengthening and developing football around the world".

The federation closed its statement by affirming that "the unity of the global football family remains the fundamental principle that must inspire all decisions within the game".