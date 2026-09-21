The moment of confrontation has arrived: will Zidane intervene to end the "war" between Mbappe and Dembele?

The day threw up contrasting results. Kylian Mbappé lost with Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid 2-1, while Ousmane Dembélé won with Paris against Olympique Marseille 2-1. Now the pair will meet again at the Clairefontaine stadium at the start of Zinedine Zidane's era.

Neither France star will find time to rest. They face matches against Turkey (25 September), Belgium (28 September and 5 October), and Italy (2 October).

All eyes will be on them, though. Their reunion has been eagerly awaited following Mbappé's comments about the Ballon d'Or.

Once the list of Ballon d'Or nominees dropped, the Real Madrid star did not hesitate to speak about his teammate. He said: "Dembélé? He has always been seen as a talented player. I have always been seen as the chosen one. I was at the top from the very beginning, very early. His path was different, he suffered from injuries, but he made up for it."

He added later: "In some years, I considered myself the best player in the world. I did not see a player stronger than me. Then, when Messi arrived at the ceremony and won, I said that the best player was on the podium. No problem. And when Cristiano won, I said the same thing... As for the others, I watched them, and even with him winning the Ballon d'Or, I would never swap my place with him."

Stung by the criticism, Dembélé did not care for the remarks and hit back on the channel "Ligue 1+", saying: "Throughout my career, I never said a word, I worked incredibly hard. As I said, I was never the chosen player, but I worked hard, and last year I was rewarded for a wonderful year with Paris Saint-Germain. As for this year, we will see, no pressure, just relax."

Dembélé then told the same channel he would hand the Ballon d'Or to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He added: "I would be extremely happy because he deserves it too. His season was exceptional. For me, he is the best player in the world. That is why he deserves the Ballon d'Or."

The newspaper "L'Équipe" confirmed this Monday that Dembélé's response surprised Mbappé, who clearly did not expect such a reply.

Can Zinedine Zidane, in his first call-up to the France squad, calm the controversy immediately by playing the players concerned?

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Sources from the France squad and the new coaching staff, contacted by the newspaper "Sport", confirmed there was no problem at all. They preferred to refer the players to Zidane's statement during his latest press conference.

Zidane said: "I do not want to put an end to the fun and the debate. The fun and the debate happen daily. These are the discussions, they are part of the game. I know the feeling of winning the Ballon d'Or, and every player wishes for that. There are discussions, and that is natural. I think it is mostly outside the national team, but internally, there will not be any problems. We will focus on playing these four matches, starting with Turkey."

Zidane clearly has other priorities. It is up to Mbappé and Dembélé to resolve their differences amicably.