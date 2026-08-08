The Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued an official circular to the chairmen of the sporting federations' boards of directors, stressing the need to adhere to the legal jurisdictions relating to licences for practising sporting activities, services and sporting investment. It warned against issuing any documents or certificates that might grant entities or companies the right to practise the activity in violation of the law.

According to the ministry, the Office for Licensing Sporting Services Companies is the sole competent authority for issuing licences to sporting services companies and those operating in the field of sporting investment, in accordance with the governing laws and decisions.

The circular forms part of the ministry's drive to regulate sporting investment and standardise the procedures around practising sporting activities and services. The aim is to ensure the law is properly applied, to preserve the resources of the sporting bodies, and to entrench the principles of governance, transparency and the rule of law.

Recently, the ministry explained, it had observed some sporting federations issuing certificates or documents relating to the licensing of certain entities operating in the field of sporting services. That could be understood as granting those bodies the right to practise the activity, an overstepping of the jurisdictions legally assigned to the federations.

Federations must review the status of the entities and companies dealing with them on a periodic basis, the ministry stressed, and verify the validity of the legal licences issued to them. They must not deal with any company or entity that has not obtained a legal licence or whose licence has expired.

The ministry also prohibited the federations from issuing any licences, certificates, letters or documents that would approve, endorse or license the practising of any investment or service activity, or anything that could be understood as granting legal standing to practise the activity. This falls within the exclusive jurisdictions of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, represented by the Office for Licensing Sporting Services Companies.

Federations were called on to adhere fully to the circular and to act in accordance with it from the date of its issuance, while cancelling or suspending any procedures or practices that contravene its provisions.

According to the ministry, the sporting federations bear full responsibility for any violation or overstepping of the circular's provisions, within the limits of the jurisdictions and responsibilities legally established.

The circular sets a clear framework for the jurisdictions of the federations and the ministry in the file of licences for practising the activity. It prohibits the federations from granting any entity or company a document that could be legally interpreted as a licence to practise the activity without obtaining that licence from the competent authority.