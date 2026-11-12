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Al-Hilal and the club's first-team head coach, Italian Simone Inzaghi, have ended the speculation surrounding his future during the current season, under a mutual agreement reached between them over the past few hours.

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Several press reports had confirmed this is Inzaghi's final season at the helm of "the Leader", with the Italian keen to return home from next season.

Other reports, meanwhile, pointed the finger at Al-Hilal as the party refusing to renew the coach's contract for now. The club wants to wait until the end of the season before evaluating him and reaching a final decision.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" confirmed that Al-Hilal and Inzaghi have agreed to park the renewal issue entirely until the campaign is over, allowing both to focus on the team's upcoming matches and competitions.

The decision stems from a mutual desire on both sides, the paper explained, with everything to be settled once the season ends.

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Al-Hilal are flying this season. They top the Saudi league on 30 points, two clear of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in joint second.

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In the AFC Champions League Elite, Inzaghi's side sit second in the West group on 9 points, just three behind leaders Al-Ain.

"The Leader" have also booked their place in the last 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, seeing off Al-Raed 2-0. Next up is Al-Hazm on Tuesday 12 January at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

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Inzaghi took the Al-Hilal job in the summer of 2025, replacing Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. He guided them to the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup before a 1-2 defeat to Brazil's Fluminense.

The Italian fell short in the Saudi Roshn League, though, surrendering the title on the final matchday to neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr by a mere two points.

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His only silverware with Al-Hilal came in last season's Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, won after beating Al-Khaleej in the final.

The biggest blow landed in the previous AFC Champions League Elite. Inzaghi crashed out in the last 16, beaten on penalties by Qatar's Al-Sadd after a 3-3 draw across normal and extra time.

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Arguably his standout feat at Al-Hilal is this: just three defeats since arriving at the Kingdom Arena.

"The Leader" lost 1-2 to Fluminense in the 2025 Club World Cup quarter-final, 2-0 to Neom in the Saudi Roshn League, then 1-3 to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.