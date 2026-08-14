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Portugal Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

"The matter is in the hands of the management": Inzaghi opens the door to Cancelo's return to Barcelona

Transfers
S. Inzaghi
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
J. Cancelo
Italy
Portugal

The Portuguese star piles on the pressure..

A single word from Simone Inzaghi was enough to ignite the transfer market at Barcelona. The Al-Hilal coach confirmed that Joao Cancelo's future is no longer a technical decision, but a matter for the Saudi club's management.

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The Italian spoke just hours before Al-Hilal's opening league match against Al-Faisaly, and he duly left the Portuguese full-back out of the squad. It was a clear sign Cancelo has no place in his plans for the start of the season.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Inzaghi told the Spanish newspaper "Sport": "Cancelo continues to train regularly with the team, but his future and whether he stays or not is a matter for the board of directors."

Barcelona read the statement as a green light to push ahead with negotiations for his return. Coach Hansi Flick has made him a top priority to reinforce the full-back position, thanks to his ability to play on both the right and left flanks.

Cancelo, for his part, has not hidden his desire to return to the Camp Nou. He made that plain on Instagram last Friday, posting a fresh image linked to Barcelona on his Stories, his second public hint since the end of last season.

The obstacle: 15 million euros

Both clubs had edged close to a deal worth 10 million euros. Then Saudi sources revealed that Al-Hilal have raised their demands to 15 million euros before they will let the 32-year-old leave.

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That has cooled the talks. Barcelona refuse to pay an inflated fee, while Al-Hilal hold firm, waiting to find a suitable replacement before releasing their Portuguese star.

The ball now sits with sporting director Deco. He needs to find a formula that lowers the fee and delivers the Cancelo return that Flick is waiting for.

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