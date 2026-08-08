Argentine football is in mourning after the death of Jorge Messi, father of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, at the age of 68 following a struggle with illness in the city of Rosario.

Argentine press reports, most notably by the website "Infobae" and the newspaper "Olé", broke the shocking news of the death of the Tango captain's father earlier today, Saturday.

Newell's Old Boys, Rosario Central and the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, all offered their condolences for Jorge Messi, sending messages of support and comfort to the Argentina captain and his family in these difficult moments.

CONMEBOL offers condolences to Messi and his family

CONMEBOL published a message on its official account, saying: "CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of Jorge Messi, father of the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi".

The confederation added: "We accompany Lionel and his family, friends and loved ones with respect and affection in this profound moment of grief. May God have mercy on him".

Newell's Old Boys remembers one of Messi's most prominent supporters

Newell's Old Boys, for their part, mourned Jorge Messi, recalling his special relationship with the club he supported, as well as the significant role he played in his son's career from the very beginning.

The club said in a statement: "Newell's Old Boys bids farewell, with deep sorrow and regret, to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario".

Jorge, the club noted, was "a well-known Newell's fan, a businessman, and the father of the Argentina national team captain Lionel Andrés Messi".

"He was the pillar that supported his career"

Alongside his wife Celia Cuccittini, Jorge played a role Newell's were keen to praise, casting him as one of the most important people who stood behind Messi from his first steps until he reached the summit of world football.

The club said: "Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported, with vision, rigour and affection, Lionel's career, alongside his wife Celia Cuccittini".

They added: "His constant presence and his leadership behind the scenes were essential elements in supporting every one of Lionel's steps, from his beginnings at Malvinas until he reached the summit of glory in world football".

A moving message followed for Jorge: "Thank you for teaching him to love these colours", a reference to the Messi family's connection to the Argentine club.

Comfort went out to Celia, Lionel and his brothers Rodrigo and Matías and María Sol and all members of the family and those close to them, as the club closed its statement by bidding farewell to Jorge Messi with moving words: "Goodbye forever, leproso".

Messages of condolence also poured in from various clubs and sporting bodies. Rosario Central expressed their deep sorrow over the passing of Jorge Messi, sending feelings of respect and comfort to Lionel Messi, his family and all those close to him in this painful circumstance, wishing the deceased rest and peace.

France's Ligue 1 also mourned Messi's father in English on its official account, expressing solidarity with Messi, his family and his loved ones, and offering sincere condolences following the death of the Argentine star's father at the age of 68.

Messi's father: a partner in the journey of making a legend

Jorge Messi meant far more to his son than a father. He was one of the biggest supporters of his football career, and for long stretches he managed Lionel's affairs and represented him in many important negotiations throughout his professional life.

By Messi's side from his earliest years, Jorge watched the talent of the boy from Rosario grow into one of the greatest careers the game has seen, crowned by the World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022.

Jorge had spoken on several occasions about his son's talent, marvelling at his exceptional ability to handle the ball and admitting that in the early days he never expected Lionel to reach this world-class level.

The Messi family, so far, have issued no official statement confirming the news of the death.