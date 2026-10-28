A crazy night of own goals and comebacks in the ninth round of the Italian league. In Venice, Inter did not need their forwards. The home side's defence handed them a bizarre 2-0 win with two own goals in two minutes. Over in Milan, Fodé Ballo-Touré's brace turned into a nightmare as Bologna overturned their deficit for a stunning 4-2 win, built on a fatal own goal and a brace inside 60 seconds.

Those results send Inter top of Serie A on 25 points. Milan slip to fifth with 18.

Fatal gifts hand Inter a bizarre win!

Inter secured a bizarre and thrilling away win at Venezia, running out 2-0 victors. They controlled the game throughout, yet the decisive moment held off until the final minutes, and when it arrived it carried the flavour of dark comedy from the Venezia back line.

Matías Moreno opened the scoring for Inter in the 80th minute, turning the ball into his own net by mistake.

Barely two minutes later, the same scenario repeated itself. His teammate Ridouane Halhal doubled Inter's lead with another own goal in the 82nd minute.

Venezia tried to rescue the situation, but time was against them. Inter walked away with three precious points courtesy of two free gifts from the opposition defence, the strangest win of the Serie A season.

A crazy comeback: 60 seconds turned everything around

Bologna produced an unbelievable turnaround at Milan, clawing back a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2.

Excitement came early. Samuel Mbangula opened the scoring for Bologna in the 8th minute, finishing off a Nadir Zortea pass to make it 0-1.

Milan hit back hard through their star Fodé Ballo-Touré, who levelled in the 14th minute. The same man struck again in the 27th, after Fikayo Tomori came on, sending the Rossoneri into the break in front.

The second half flipped everything on its head inside one crazy minute. First, in the 61st, Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi turned the ball into his own net by mistake to hand Bologna the equaliser.

Milan had no time to catch their breath. The knockout blow landed in the 62nd minute, Samuel Mbangula tucking away his second after a pass from Juan Miranda to put Bologna ahead.

Milan threw everything forward in the closing stages but could not crack Bologna's defensive code. A shocking defeat on home soil followed, their lead from Ballo-Touré's brace squandered, as Bologna completed a comeback to remember.

The coup de grâce, and Bologna's fourth, arrived in the 86th minute. The outstanding Mbangula stamped his name on a historic hat-trick after a precise, decisive pass from Jens Odgaard, ending any hope of a Milan revival and turning the comeback into a goal festival at the San Siro.



