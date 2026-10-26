Bruno Fernandes has fired off an indirect message to manager Michael Carrick and the Manchester United faithful, with the captain unhappy at his current situation.

The skipper was an unused substitute in Sunday's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Carrick took the bold decision to leave him out after Fernandes had criticised the coach's tactics following last week's 4-1 loss to Como.

It marked only the sixth time the 32-year-old Portuguese had sat on the bench in a Premier League match since joining the club in 2020.

According to "The Sun", Fernandes liked a cryptic Instagram post about "loyal" people who are "pushed to the point where they no longer care".

Plenty read that social media like as a deliberate message aimed at his situation.

The post shows a giant stone statue holding a boulder set to roll down a hill and destroy a village.

Across the top of the image ran the words: "Don't push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care".

Its opening line read: "The person who holds everything together is usually the one no one thinks to check on".

The writer continued: "Every family, group of friends, and team has that person. The one who always shows up no matter what. The one who listens, fixes things, covers mistakes, and carries more than anyone else realises. They don't complain about it; they just keep holding things up because that is their nature."

He added: "But loyal people are met with denial and everything they do is taken for granted faster than anyone else. Their effort begins to be seen as automatic, and their patience is interpreted as weakness".

On he went: "People lean on them, take from them, and test their patience, assuming they will always stay, until one day, they don't. There won't be a big fight or a dramatic exit; they quietly stop caring, stop trying, and let it go. And everything they were carrying collapses and falls with them".

His conclusion: "Most people never realise how much weight someone was carrying until the day they finally let that weight fall".

Fernandes the standout player at Manchester United

Fernandes has been United's standout player for most of his six years at the club, scoring 111 goals in 334 matches. He won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award last season as United finished third in the Premier League.

The fans, though, made their anger clear after the Bournemouth match, cheering Carrick off the pitch and loudly booing the players.

Carrick is now believed to be on the verge of the sack, with Eddie Howe among the candidates to succeed him.