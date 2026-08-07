Liverpool have agreed a loan deal for one of Barcelona's players, a surprise move to bolster their backline in the current summer window, according to a press report.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports a verbal agreement between Liverpool and Barcelona over Araujo's loan switch.

Deco, the Catalan club's sporting director, has given the deal his blessing, Romano added.

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Araujo looks set to join Liverpool and freshen up their defence, in what Romano called a surprise deal.

The defender had drifted out of the plans of Barcelona's German coach, Hansi Flick, who prefers Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin at the heart of his backline for the coming season.



