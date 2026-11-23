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The midfielder's profile particularly appeals to the Real Madrid coach, reports say.

Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha is reportedly back on Real Madrid's radar, with coach Jose Mourinho keen to sign him. That is according to Spanish sports newspaper Sport. The Germany international, described as a "midfield monster", has many of the qualities the Portuguese coach would like to see in Real Madrid's midfield : physicality, stamina, presence and good work on and off the ball. Mourinho reportedly believes Nmecha could be "the key to the success of his project" in Madrid.

Mourinho returned to Real Madrid after two trophyless years for the club. Madrid have won 11 of their first 13 league games and sit second, three points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. In his first summer transfer window, Mourinho overhauled the squad and brought in experienced players including Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva. Real Madrid also signed two young talents: Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for €125 million and Carlos Espi from Levante for €25 million.

Nmecha has been linked with an expensive move away from Dortmund for some time. The Black and Yellows reportedly want €100 million for the midfielder, while the Spanish newspaper has floated a fee of €80 million. "Signing him would bring in a type of player different from the options currently available, one who could be especially valuable in matches of the highest intensity," the newspaper said.

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Since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric left, central midfield has been Real Madrid's biggest problem area. Many experts believe the failure to find adequate replacements for the pair contributed to the two trophyless years under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

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Nmecha has made 17 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this season, scoring five goals. Since making his Germany debut in March 2023, he has won 15 caps and scored three goals.