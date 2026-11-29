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Frenkie de Jong's injury was no mere passing detail in Barcelona's win over Deportivo Alaves. It has become a genuine source of concern for the Catalan side after Hansi Flick revealed where the problem lies and expressed his disappointment that the Dutch midfielder has suffered another setback, at an extremely sensitive time ahead of the eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid.

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Flick confirmed after the match that De Jong's problem is in his calf, in comments reported by Spanish newspaper Sport. The signs point to a genuine injury, he said, though it's a different issue from the physical problem that kept the player out of action before.

The German coach said: "It's in the calf, yes, in the calf. It's different, but it looks like it is an injury."

The Barcelona boss made no secret of how much the player's state of mind had affected him. De Jong is deeply disappointed, he explained, and the coaching staff feel exactly the same. They'd only just got him back, and the team had started to benefit from his return to his usual level.

Flick added: "He's disappointed, and so are we. I think he was going through a good spell after coming back from the previous injury, and we were very happy to have him back."

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The timing makes it worse. Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in a decisive clash next Wednesday, and the coaching staff now risk losing one of their key figures in midfield just days before.

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Medical tests should determine how serious the injury is and how long he could be out. Flick stopped short of a final verdict on the player's condition until the results are known.

It's a painful blow for De Jong personally, too. He'd overcome his previous injury and was gradually working his way back, hoping to regain consistency and help the team through an important phase of the season.

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The injury aside, Flick was pleased with the result and the overall performance against Alaves. Barcelona deserved the win, he felt, after regaining control of the match following a difficult start.

He still wants certain details improved, though, especially on the ball, with more calm and purpose in exploiting space. Get those right, he believes, and the team will deliver more consistent performances in the matches ahead.