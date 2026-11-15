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There is no doubt that the current international break has not been comfortable at all for Barcelona. While manager Hansi Flick was hoping to use this period to rest some of his key players before the congested end of the year, the German coach now faces two new problems.

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According to "Foot Mercato", the first concerns Frenkie de Jong. Back from a long absence following the knee injury he suffered at the World Cup, the midfielder has been forced to leave the national team camp.

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernández mentioned only back pain after the win over Greece. Yet the Dutch federation eventually announced their player would not travel to Berlin to face Germany on Monday. According to "AS", the Barcelona man is in fact suffering from thigh pain.

Uncertainty hangs over Barcelona. According to "Sport", de Jong will undergo a medical examination next Monday with the Catalan club's medical staff, who will decide whether further tests are needed.

De Jong to miss Villarreal match

One thing is certain. The Dutchman will rest this week, and it is almost impossible for him to feature in the match against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

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His injury sits in a very sensitive area, and that is prompting Barcelona to err on the side of extreme caution. The former Ajax man has only just returned from injury, and Hansi Flick clearly does not want to risk his midfielder.

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But he is not the only problem troubling the corridors of the Catalan club.

Barcelona do not understand Brazil's decision

Raphinha's situation, meanwhile, is causing some tension in Catalonia. The Barcelona forward was sent off during Brazil's 3-2 defeat to Japan, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, after a furious protest over the last Japanese goal. He now faces an automatic suspension for Brazil's second friendly against Singapore on Tuesday.

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Logic suggested Barcelona would hope for an early return so their player could prepare properly for the resumption of matches. The Brazilian Football Federation decided otherwise.

Rodrigo Caetano, the general executive coordinator of Brazil's men's national teams, explained: "Raphinha will stay. In principle, he will stay with us... His departure makes no sense, he is one of our leaders".

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So the Barcelona captain must wait until Tuesday before returning to Catalonia, even though he cannot take part in the match.

Barcelona have no wish to pick a fight with the Brazilian Football Federation. Internally, though, nobody can make sense of the decision, according to "Sport". The Brazilian federation had previously been happy to release suspended players during international breaks.

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Beyond the bewilderment, the decision carries significant sporting consequences for Barcelona. Raphinha faces a flight of nearly twelve hours, plus a time difference of up to seven hours, before he rejoins his teammates, just as Flick's men enter a week packed with challenges.

After hosting Villarreal next Sunday, the Catalan side travel to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to face Qarabağ in the Champions League.

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That means another flight of more than five hours for the Brazilian, who could have used a few precious days of rest and preparation.