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The history of clashes between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, the Champions League and the rest of the competitions

Copa del Rey
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid

"Every derby night is your worst nightmare," a phrase Real's fans are used to

"Every derby night is your worst nightmare"

Real Madrid fans knew the chant well, wheeling it out whenever they faced Atletico Madrid, especially after years of crushing dominance in the head-to-head record before Diego Simeone arrived.

Things have shifted dramatically since. Atletico have grown into fierce rivals for Los Blancos, so much so that the two even met in the Champions League final twice within three years.

Fans now count down the days to every meeting in every competition, all the more so after Los Rojiblancos landed two league titles in recent years, one of them snatched from under their neighbours' noses.

Kooora runs through the history of the meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, the Champions League and the rest of the competitions.

History of the meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid boast the greater number of wins in the capital derby. Across 179 meetings, Los Blancos have taken the lion's share with 92 victories.

Atletico Madrid have managed 43 wins, the latest arriving in the seventh round of La Liga in the 2026-2027 season by two goals to one.

Competition

Matches played

Real Madrid wins

Atletico Madrid wins

Draws

La Liga

179

92

43

44

History of the meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

The first Madrid derby in the Champions League came in 1959, when Real Madrid won by two goals to one. The most memorable clashes, though, arrived in the finals of 2014 and 2016. On both occasions Real Madrid claimed the title.

Competition

Matches played

Real Madrid wins

Atletico Madrid wins

Draws

Champions League

11

6

3

2

History of the meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey

The very first Madrid derby fell in the Copa del Rey in 1923, when Real Madrid won three goals to nil. All told, the two sides have met 44 times in the competition, Los Blancos winning 18 against 12 for Los Rojiblancos.

Competition

Matches played

Real Madrid wins

Atletico Madrid wins

Draws

Copa del Rey

44

18

12

14

History of the meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup

The Spanish Super Cup is where the rivalry really catches fire, with almost nothing to separate them. Across 5 matches, Atletico have won once and Real Madrid twice, while two ended in a draw.

Competition

Matches played

Real Madrid wins

Atletico Madrid wins

Draws

Spanish Super Cup

4

4

1

2

What is the history of the meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid?

Across the marquee competitions like La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid hold a clear edge. Atletico, for their part, come out on top in the Super Cup and the Copa de la Liga.

Competition

Matches played

Real Madrid wins

Atletico Madrid wins

Draws

Champions League

11

6

3

2

UEFA Super Cup

1

0

1

0

La Liga

179

92

43

44

Copa del Rey

44

18

12

14

Spanish Super Cup

5

2

1

2

Copa de la Liga

4

1

2

1

Total

243

119

61

63

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