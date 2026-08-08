Harry Kane is ready to open a new chapter with Bayern Munich. Talks over a new contract are close, and both parties want to extend a partnership that began the moment the England striker landed at the Allianz Arena.

The second his holiday ends, Kane will sit down with Bayern officials to thrash out the details. The club have already begun moving to keep hold of their top scorer, even though his current deal runs until the summer of 2027. That is according to Spanish newspaper "AS", citing German media reports.

Battle lines are being drawn. Several German outlets report that the reigning champions will open official negotiations with the striker at the start of August, aiming to tie him down for longer.

Kane spent a family holiday in the Caribbean after England's World Cup campaign, and he is due to join Bayern training once the club's Asian tour wraps up between the first and eighth of August.

Rumours have swirled around his future for months, yet Kane has no plans to leave. He has made his willingness to stay and extend his contract clear.

The salary is not the obstacle for Kane

Money will not be the sticking point. According to "Bild", Kane currently pockets around 25 million euros a year, making him one of the highest earners at Bayern Munich.

Nor do the club appear willing to cut their striker's wages, given his standing in the squad. He has become one of the central figures of the sporting project since arriving from Tottenham.

The financial terms, then, will not be the biggest hurdle to a new deal.

Where the real disagreement lies is over the length of the contract. Bayern plan to table an opening offer running until at least 2029.

Kane's agents, meanwhile, want a formula that guarantees the striker keeps competing at the very top over the coming years. A spot at the 2030 World Cup is among his considerations.

He wants to stay sharp for both Bayern and England, which makes the length of any deal an essential piece of the puzzle.

Barcelona and Al-Hilal are watching

Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen are expected to lead the negotiations with the player's representatives.

Across the table, Kane's father and brother will represent his interests. Both sides clearly want an agreement that keeps the player at the Bavarian club.

Interest from elsewhere has not moved him. Kane has shown no desire to walk away from Bayern.

Barcelona and Saudi side Al-Hilal are among the clubs sniffing around, especially after the standout campaign in which Kane finished as the top scorer in the German league.

Even so, a move has never seriously crossed his mind. His priority is plain: continue his journey with Bayern, chase more silverware and keep competing with England.

A return to Tottenham is off the table too, for now, despite his name being linked with the club where his career took off and where he lit up English football.

Kane's future, then, points to Germany. The length of the new contract remains the one word that will define these anticipated talks between the England captain and the Bayern hierarchy.