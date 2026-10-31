The ghost of Kroos and Modric haunts Real Madrid: has Mourinho found the long-awaited replacement?

Real Madrid's return to form under José Mourinho wasn't just about tactical tweaks or the coach's moves from the touchline. It also came down to a handful of players rediscovering their best, with the team showing a different face after that strong resurgence in Rome. One name stood out above the rest during this spell: Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese gradually became one of the most important pieces in the coach's plans, thanks to his versatility and his ability to give the midfield a balance it had lacked for a long time.

Silva's brilliance at the Camp Nou against Barcelona was no fluke. It was the product of gradual work by Mourinho, who waited for the right moment to hand the player a starting berth. The coach realised that getting the best out of him meant not a traditional attacking role but a deeper position, where he could shape build-up play, win the ball back and dictate the rhythm of matches.

Patience defined how Mourinho handled the Bernardo Silva file. He refused to rush him into the side despite plenty of attacking options, several of whom outstrip the Portuguese star for pace and physical power, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Having studied what the team needed, the coach concluded the best use of Silva's talents was in midfield, handing him deeper duties alongside Valverde and Tchouaméni. The aim was to fix problems that had crept into Real Madrid's approach, especially in playing out and organising possession.

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That role was anything but easy. It demands huge physical effort, constant movement between the lines and defensive graft in an area where the battle for the ball is fierce. For that reason, Mourinho preferred to wait until the Portuguese reached peak condition before leaning on him regularly in the starting XI.

Before the Barcelona clash, there were fears the Catalans would dominate through their midfield, one of their sharpest weapons. What happened at the Camp Nou proved Mourinho's ideas right. Real Madrid choked their opponent's influence in key areas, thanks to the organisation and movement of his players, Silva chief among them.

An unexpected defensive role: Silva shackles Barcelona's key men

The standout feature of Silva's display against Barcelona was his remarkable defensive commitment. He poured effort into pressing and covering space, closing the passing lanes to Rodri and Pedri to stop them controlling the tempo and building attacks with ease.

His impact went beyond defensive duties. It showed in the build-up from the back too, a task that gave him added value within Mourinho's system, according to Marca.

Movement and the ability to keep the ball under pressure allowed Real Madrid to play out more cleanly from their own third. Silva's presence also eased the load on Aurélien Tchouaméni, whether by sharing the build-up responsibilities or offering extra passing options, and the Frenchman's performance improved as a result.

During pre-season, Mourinho had flagged that Bernardo Silva needed more time to hit his best level after turning up short of condition during the holidays. That prompted the coach to bide his time before handing him the role he wanted.

Now the wait has started to pay off. The player has rediscovered his sharpness and can now carry out the complex jobs the Portuguese coach demands of him.

Possession numbers reveal Bernardo Silva's impact

Technical indicators alone don't tell the whole story of Silva's improvement in Real Madrid's midfield. The possession numbers lay bare a clear difference in the team's performance with him on the pitch.

Mourinho had spotted the signs during the matches against Sevilla and Leipzig. Silva got the chance to start the latter, and his impact showed in the team's ability to keep the ball, even in a first half where Real Madrid were well below their best against the German side.

Real Madrid average 57% possession with Bernardo Silva on the pitch, compared with 47% without him. The team's overall average for the season sits at 52%.

Individual matches sharpen the picture. Real Madrid had 62% possession against Leipzig, while the figure didn't exceed 46% against Roma, a game in which Silva played only the final 20 minutes.

Barcelona was the glaring exception. Real Madrid's possession reached just 37% in a match that demanded different sums given the strength of the opponent and the nature of the encounter. It still didn't stop the team hitting their target and coming away with a positive result.

What these numbers show is that Silva gives Real Madrid an extra option on the ball, easing passing and offering ways out of pressure, as well as the ability to link the lines, qualities the team had missed at times.

A replacement for Kroos and Modrić: Mourinho finds the solution within the squad

With no new signing to reinforce the midfield, whether Rodri or a player of similar profile, Bernardo Silva has become one of Mourinho's most prominent solutions for rebuilding a position still searching for a clear identity since the end of the golden era of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Mourinho had viewed the signing of the Portuguese as a major addition, prized for his versatility and his knack for filling more than one role, whether high up the pitch, behind the forwards or out on the flanks.

Recent weeks revealed another use entirely. The coach found the best deployment of his abilities at this stage was in midfield, with greater defensive and organisational responsibilities.

This shift didn't only benefit Silva. It also freed Arda Güler from some of the duties that had blunted his attacking threat, giving him more room to roam in the advanced areas and create chances, as clearly shown during the Barcelona clash at the Camp Nou.

So Mourinho appears to have found in Bernardo Silva a key piece for reshaping Real Madrid's midfield, not only for his technical skill and ball retention but for his tactical discipline and his willingness to do jobs that don't always show up in the traditional numbers.

After a spell spent searching for the lost balance in midfield, the solution Real Madrid need may already be in the squad. It's a player once known for making the difference going forward who has now become one of the keys to defensive stability and controlling the rhythm of play.