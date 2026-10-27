Barcelona endured their most difficult and uncomfortable match of the season on Sunday, Real Madrid prevailing on technical merit against a drop in the Catalan side's performance. Jose Mourinho set up a tight tactical plan at the Camp Nou that paralysed the playing keys of Hansi Flick's squad. It paved the way for Real Madrid to secure the win and cut the gap to the leaders to 3 points, leaving Barcelona to review their calculations after a second straight stumble in a tough week.

The Catalan side lost their usual fluidity. Their customary pace vanished, and their players' decisions fell entirely under the pressure of anxiety against an opponent who knew exactly how to exploit their weaknesses.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona misapplied the high press from the start. Real Madrid found a clear outlet to bypass this ineffective defensive approach.

Lamine Yamal led the press, advancing alone towards Lunin without a single teammate to support him, while Dean Huijsen brought the ball out from the back with complete ease, exploiting the spaces in front of him. That let Real Madrid work the ball gradually from one side to the other, reaching the third player who gave them the advantage in building the attack.

The first goal captured the success of the Madrid plan perfectly. After Lamine Yamal's futile press, with Barcelona's players unable to reach the man on the ball, it fell to Bernardo Silva. He exploited the time and space to send a long pass to Cucurella, who had pushed into a very advanced spot.

One touch, and the full-back slipped the ball to Diomande, who darted in from deep. The Ivorian whipped in a low cross that struck the ball Gerard Martin failed to clear properly, then collided with Mbappe and settled into the net amid a measure of luck.

Man-marking and the Cucurella and Lamine Yamal battle

Madrid's superiority went beyond fluidity in possession. The first half also showcased exceptional defensive ferocity from Real Madrid, built on man-to-man marking.

Huijsen and Konate chased the players they were tasked with marking all the way into the opponent's penalty area during long spells of the match.

Mourinho knew his team had not yet reached the optimal level of collective defensive cohesion when dropping back into the rear areas, so he devised a solution: assign a player to mark each opponent directly.

Man-marking fixes each player's focus on a specific opponent, which reduces hesitation and limits the impact of collective movements to change the direction of play, defensive retreats or position swaps.

The gamble proved ideal. Barcelona could not exploit the spaces that opened up in behind, lacking a player capable of moving off the ball behind the defenders with runs that break the opponent's lines.

On the left side, another individual battle stood out and grabbed the attention: the duel between Lamine Yamal and Marc Cucurella.

These two world champions went head to head, and the Alella player showed a clear superiority over the Rocafonda star.

Lamine Yamal tried to breach his opponent's defence in various ways, but he could not get past the Madrid full-back once. Every time he received the ball, Cucurella rushed to close him down and press him, forcing him to play with his back to goal and carry the ball back into deeper areas.

Physical strength and decisive substitutions

Real Madrid won a greater number of one-on-one duels, imposed a higher physical tempo and showed greater strength in the challenges, factors that tipped the balance their way indirectly. Defend well and with collective cohesion and you move more efficiently and expend less effort, win back more balls in a shorter time, spend longer in possession, and reach the attacking phase with greater vitality, which helps you deliver a better performance. It is a logical equation, but one football does not always deliver.

As the minutes passed and Barcelona appeared to take hold of the closing stages, with Bernardo Silva's impact fading through fatigue, Mourinho made the right call from the bench. The spell between the 70th and 90th minutes often feels the heaviest pull of exhaustion and decides the outcome of matches.

At this stage, some players hold their physical readiness, even raise their level, to make the difference over others. The introduction of Eduardo Camavinga proved the turning point of the match.

Tchouameni, threatened with suspension and constrained by the circumstances of the match, found ideal support from his compatriot. Camavinga came on to give his utmost in defensive cover and created a decisive moment by moving into the space, just as the players began to run dry.

Camavinga won a sprint against Cubarsi, then stretched out a foot at the right moment to touch the ball superbly, teeing up Mbappe for a perfect chance.

The attack also began with Gabriel Jesus losing the ball at a crucial moment, having come on as a substitute.

The substitutions, then, played a decisive role in shaping the encounter. Real Madrid imposed their control over Barcelona, contained and frustrated them, and left the Catalan side with plenty to address.

Hansi Flick must now work out the factors that still unsettle his team in the big games, when the opponent sets the sternest test.

Mourinho, by contrast, came out of his return to the Camp Nou unbeaten. The win handed him a strong boost of confidence in his project, and the chance to boast of beating his great rival, something his predecessors managed only on rare occasions.



