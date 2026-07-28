French striker Elye Junior Kroupi wants Barcelona. The Bournemouth star sees a move to the Camp Nou as "the dream of his life", and his enthusiasm could not be clearer as the Catalan club prepare an official offer that may reach 100 million euros to sign him.

Helena Condis of Spain's "Cadena COPE" radio revealed that Kroupi is highly "enthusiastic" about joining Barcelona. The 22-year-old's desire is clear and explicit, she confirmed, and he would be a valuable addition should the Catalan club submit an official offer to prise him from Bournemouth.

For now, Kroupi is focused on pre-season training with Bournemouth, chasing his best physical level ahead of the new campaign. He is hardly oblivious to the rumours of his move to Barcelona, which have topped the headlines of the Spanish newspapers in recent days.

Barcelona recently reactivated their alternative plan for the out-and-out striker position after negotiations to sign Argentine Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid stalled. Alvarez remains the first choice to succeed Poland's Robert Lewandowski and become the team's main spearhead for years to come.

Club president Joan Laporta had warned that the offer submitted to Atletico Madrid for Alvarez "is not final" and would end between "late July and early August". That prompted sporting director Deco to start working on a reliable alternative for German coach Hansi Flick: Kroupi.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Barcelona officials have been monitoring the French striker for some time. A heated debate has raged in the club's offices between those who believe in his talent and those who see him as "not fully matured", yet they are prepared to spend around 100 million euros to sign him from Bournemouth.

Bournemouth will not make it easy to give up their young star, not after the striking levels he displayed last season. A sum this large could bring his move to the Camp Nou closer, especially given the player's clear desire to leave and his intense eagerness to play for the Catalan club.