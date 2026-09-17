The row over the shirts backing the city of Ceuta has raged for the past few hours, sparked by the Real Madrid trio of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Ibrahima Konaté before kick-off against Lecce last Tuesday evening.

It all began when the players received Ceuta shirts before taking to the pitch, each bearing the phrase: "We are all Caballas". The slogan backs the autonomous city of Ceuta, which saw a massive influx of Moroccan residents at the end of last July.

Bewilderment spread across the faces of Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté as they tried to read the message. They pulled the shirt on only partially, hiding what it said, then whipped it off in a flash, the first to do so.

The programme "El Larguero" on radio station "Cadena SER" took up the subject, with Manu Carreño stressing the importance of respecting everyone who takes a stance, as well as those who choose not to take one, or who do not adopt a particular slogan.

Fans savaged the Real Madrid trio. During the programme Jesús Gallego wondered what would have happened had these three players wanted to wear a shirt showing their support for people who cross borders in search of a living: "What would LaLiga have said? Would we have allowed you to do that given the current situation in Spain? Would LaLiga have allowed you to wear that shirt? I am certain they would not."

Carreño gave his own view too, insisting he was entirely convinced LaLiga would never allow any commercial association in any other city to do the same, were the idea ever put to both teams.

Dani Garrido, for his part, explained: "It is merely a proposal, whether commendable or not, from a group of businessmen in Valencia, but it is not an official event at all."

There is plainly more to this than meets the eye. Much remains to be uncovered, as Javier Herráez pointed out on "El Larguero": "Elche do not want to reveal what happened. If you ask Elche for their account of events, they will not give it to you. Not to me, as I am not someone of importance, but not even to Moraga, the journalist who has been following Elche for the longest time; they will not give him their account. It is very simple: when did Elche inform Real Madrid of this? When did they hand the Real Madrid players their shirts?"

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The players appear to have learned of it only after the warm-up, which explains the bewilderment on some faces. That is where the televised image came from, showing Vinícius and Mbappé as the last to pull on the shirt, and reluctantly at that.

Sources close to several players told the Spanish radio station: "The players were not aware of the shirt until the moment they walked onto the pitch. They received it and were ordered to wear it. It was a very awkward situation. Today, for example, Thibaut Courtois, through the press officer, preferred to prevent this question from being asked. It is an issue that has upset everyone in the dressing room."

Meanwhile, the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) argued that players should be given more information to spare them situations like those faced by Real Betis' Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Moroccan criticised for wearing the shirt, and Mbappé for not wearing it.

Whatever the case, Real Madrid will make a gesture towards Ceuta in the coming days: "The club's position was to take that shirt and wear it, which is what Barcelona did not do against Levante four days earlier, for example, and it did not cause any fuss."

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