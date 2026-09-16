The French Federation dismisses a member of Zidane's staff before his first match: what is the reason?

He hasn't even taken charge of a single match, yet the French Federation have already sacked a member of Zinedine Zidane's new coaching staff with the senior national team.

Zidane, the France and Real Madrid legend, took over as coach of the French national team on 29 July 2026, succeeding his compatriot and former team-mate Didier Deschamps on a contract that runs until 30 June 2030.

Marc Rittaly had been lined up to join Zidane's new backroom staff, but he will not be part of the project after all. According to "L'Équipe", Serge Isidoro has replaced him and will join the medical team in his stead.

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The reason? An interview Rittaly gave in mid-August with RMC Sport, in which he expressed his happiness and surprise at being chosen to join Zidane's staff.

The French Football Federation had not approved that media appearance in advance.

It angered Hervé Collado, the new doctor of the French national team, with whom Rittaly was due to work.

Rittaly breached his duty of confidentiality, according to L'Équipe, and that led to Serge Isidoro taking his place.

The federation had already presented Rittaly as one of the members of Zidane's new team, and he publicly voiced his surprise at the appointment.

An adventure with the French national team that ended before his first training camp even began.

France now prepare for four UEFA Nations League matches, facing Turkey on 25 September, then Belgium on the 29th, before meeting Italy on 2 October and concluding with another game against Belgium on 5 October on French soil.