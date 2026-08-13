Neom deepened Al-Ittihad's wounds in the Saudi Roshn League after signing a new player from them during the current summer transfer window.

The move was confirmed yesterday, Wednesday, when Neom announced the signing of Al-Ittihad midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi on loan until the end of next season.

Al-Ghamdi leaves after just one season at the club. He played 20 matches, scoring once and providing two assists.

At 25, he becomes the fourth midfielder Al-Ittihad have lost before the start of the new campaign. The exodus deepens a crisis in a position already stretched thin.

Brazilian Fabinho had already gone, leaving on a free after his contract expired. Mali's Mamadou Doumbia remains sidelined by a long-term injury dating back to last season, while Hamed Al-Ghamdi suffered a cruciate ligament injury during pre-season.

Al-Ittihad have hit back in the market, though. They signed Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Spain's Almeria and Rakan Al-Kaabi from Al-Feiha, and promoted Farha Al-Shamrani to the first team.

Their league campaign gets under way the day after tomorrow, Saturday, when they face Al-Kholood in the opening round.