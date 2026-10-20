Al-Nassr's former spokesman has set the record straight on reports linking Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo with a stake in the Saudi club.

Press reports had claimed American firm "RedBird Capital", current owners of Italy's AC Milan, wanted to buy 70% of Al-Nassr's shares for one billion riyals, plus settling debts worth 800 million riyals.

The leaks suggested businessman Mohammed Al-Khariji could join the investment alliance alongside other backers, chief among them Ronaldo, with a 20% stake.

Saud Al-Sarami, Al-Nassr's former spokesman, flatly rejected the claims, speaking on the "Malaeb" programme on "Al-Arabiya FM" radio.

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Al-Sarami said: "All the talk circulating about Cristiano (Ronaldo) is completely ruled out. He will not be an investor in Al-Nassr club, whether with 20% or even 1%."

He went on: "The news says the negotiations are still in their early stages, and I believe they will end at that stage and will not be completed. The debt worth 800 million riyals that is being talked about does not exist in the first place. Al-Nassr owes no money."

He concluded: "There is nothing true about what is being talked about, especially regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, as he does not want to be an owner of any club, whether Al-Nassr club or any other."