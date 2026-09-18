Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

The former Saudi Arabia star names the toughest rival for the Saudis at the 27th Gulf Cup

A. Otaif
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia

Abdo Atif, the former Saudi Arabia national team star, has named the real threat to the Green Falcons at Gulf Cup 27, which kicks off in a matter of days.

Saudi Arabia host the tournament between 23 September and 6 October.

The draw placed the hosts in Group One alongside Iraq, Oman and Kuwait.

Speaking on the "In the Goal" programme on Al Arabiya, Atif said: "The Saudi Arabia national team can get past the group stage in the Gulf Cup 27."

He was quick to stress just how tough topping Group One will be, with Iraq lying in wait as a formidable rival.

Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA
Kuwait crest
Kuwait
KUW

Iraq, he argued, boast real cohesion under a coach of Graham Arnold's calibre. The Australian has moulded them into a tight unit.

Atif also flagged the part the home crowd must play, urging the fans to drive the Saudi players deep into the tournament.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google