Fulham are starting to look like a Real Madrid outpost. Alvaro Arbeloa, the manager, is a former Blanco, and Thiago Pitarch could become the third top talent to swap the Spanish capital for London. Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, two Real youngsters, are close to joining the Cottagers. According to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca , Pitarch's move is only a matter of time. Arbeloa wants the 18-year-old midfielder and is said to have already given the green light.

Although Pitarch apparently is not expected to play any role under new and old Real coach Jose Mourinho, he shares a very special story with Arbeloa. Pitarch owes him three key debuts in his still young career.

Under Arbeloa, the central midfielder first featured for Real's U19s, then the second team and finally the first team last season. The comparatively slight youngster made 10 league appearances and six in the Champions League, starting in the round of 16 against Manchester City and in the first leg of the quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

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Coaching reshuffle between Lisbon, Madrid and London

In January, Real Madrid promoted Arbeloa from the second team to the first team as head coach to replace Xabi Alonso, who had already been dismissed after only a little more than half a year in the job.

By the end of the season, which Real once again finished without a title, Arbeloa had to leave and joined Fulham. There, Marco Silva made way to become Benfica head coach, replacing Mourinho, who took over Arbeloa's post at Los Blancos.

According to consistent media reports, the deals for Garcia and Palacios are now little more than a formality. Garcia is expected to cost at least €40 million, while Palacios would cost eight to 10. Pitarch is also likely to command at least €20 million.



