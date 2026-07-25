The Football Association settles it officially: Zamalek and Pyramids in the Champions League, Al Ahly in the Confederation

The board of the Egyptian Football Association met on Saturday under chairman Hany Abo Rida to thrash out a series of key issues ahead of the 2026-2027 season, settling administrative and technical decisions that touch both the national teams and the domestic competitions.

Several notable calls came out of the meeting. Chief among them: the formation of a committee to look into renewing the contract of Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, fresh appointments within the association, and sign-off on the clubs set to compete in continental tournaments next season.

Approval of the clubs taking part in the African tournaments

Egyptian football's representatives in the African tournaments for the 2026-2027 season have been confirmed.

Zamalek and Pyramids will take part in the CAF Champions League. Al Ahly and Zed, meanwhile, will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

A committee to renew Hossam Hassan's contract

To thrash out the terms of Hossam Hassan's renewal, the board formed a committee made up of Khaled El Darandaly, Tarek Abou El Enein and Hamada El Sherbiny.

The committee will present its final recommendations and terms to association president Hany Abo Rida, paving the way to complete the renewal.

Essam Abdel Fattah as head of the referees' committee

Essam Abdel Fattah takes charge of the referees' committee for the 2026-2027 season after the board approved his appointment.

The full make-up of the referees' committee will be unveiled at the board's next meeting.

Shawky Gharib as technical director of the association

Shawky Gharib lands the role of technical director at the Egyptian Football Association, part of a wider plan to restructure the technical side ahead of the new campaign.

Support for popular clubs and financial amendments

The board also backed the general secretary's memorandum on support for the popular clubs, signing off on the television broadcasting percentage and the competition prizes for the 2026-2027 season as part of a drive to develop the domestic competitions and support the clubs.

Approval of the medical staff regulations

New medical staff regulations for the clubs and national teams got the green light too. They come into force from the 2026-2027 season, designed to organise the medical side and raise the standard of health care for players across every competition and national team.