Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football has reopened the file of players who walked away from their national teams, whether for good or for a time, over disputes with coaches or federations.

Some of those cases ended in a permanent farewell. Others proved temporary, with the players reversing their decisions once the circumstances behind the crisis had shifted.

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from international football today, Thursday, closing out a career spanning 23 years. He played 234 internationals and scored 146 goals, setting the world record for both appearances and goals.

His announcement came just weeks after a bust-up with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo left the national team's camp at the end of September without permission, accusing the coach of going back on promises the pair had agreed over his role in matches.

He later apologised for walking out and insisted he remained available for selection. The Portuguese federation then handed him a 30-day suspension and a fine of 255 euros.

"The Don's" decision today ends the debate over his career and brings to mind similar episodes. Take Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who announced his own international retirement in December 2022 after falling out with national team coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup in Qatar.

The row flared after Song claimed the goalkeeper had asked not to feature in Cameroon's match against Serbia. Onana was dropped and left Qatar, never playing again in the tournament.

His career with Cameroon looked over in December 2022. Yet he was back in the Lions' ranks by August 2023.

Mesut Ozil: accusations of racism and disrespect

Germany's Mesut Ozil quit international football in July 2018 after his country crashed out of the World Cup in Russia at the group stage, amid sharp disputes with the German Football Federation.

Fierce criticism had followed Ozil since he posed for a photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the tournament. Germany's early exit only turned up the heat.

In his retirement statement, Ozil accused the federation, along with certain officials and fans, of racism and of disrespecting his Turkish roots. He felt he had been treated differently because of his background.

Ozil won 92 caps for Germany and scored 23 goals. He was one of the stars of the side crowned world champions in 2014.

David Trezeguet: retirement because of Domenech

France's David Trezeguet retired from international football in July 2008 once it emerged that Raymond Domenech would stay on as manager.

The striker had been left out of the squad for the 2008 European Championship, a snub he branded unacceptable and unjustifiable.

When France exited the group stage and Domenech kept his job, Trezeguet pointed to the coach's survival as the direct reason for ending his international career.

Trezeguet played 71 times for France and scored 34 goals. He was part of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad and struck the winning goal in the final of the 2000 European Championship against Italy.

Hakim Ziyech: temporary retirement

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech announced his international retirement in February 2022 following a bitter row with then-national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Halilhodzic had accused Ziyech of a lack of commitment and of feigning injury to dodge matches. The player denied it all, and the crisis deepened once he was axed from the squad.

His decision proved anything but final. The Moroccan federation parted ways with Halilhodzic in August 2022, Ziyech returned under Walid Regragui, and he went on to play at the Qatar World Cup, where Morocco reached the semi-finals.

Robert Lewandowski: a crisis with Probierz

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski clashed with coach Michal Probierz in June 2025 after Probierz stripped him of the armband and handed it to Piotr Zielinski.

The striker declared he would not play for Poland while Probierz remained in charge, citing a loss of trust in the coach and the way he had been treated.

This was no permanent retirement, though. Lewandowski had simply suspended his involvement until the coach departed. Probierz resigned on 12 June 2025, days later, ending the crisis and bringing the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star back into the fold.