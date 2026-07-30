The war between FIFA and UEFA has reached breaking point. Europe's national teams have threatened to boycott the World Cup if Gianni Infantino pushes ahead with his controversial plan to privatise the tournament.

Earlier reports revealed that the embattled FIFA president intends to set up a sister company called "FIFA Forward Enterprise" to run his tournaments, the World Cup chief among them, before selling a large chunk of its shares to private-sector investors. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin branded the project one that "crosses every line".

UEFA gathered its 55 member associations for an emergency meeting today, and the outcome was historic. "As a result of today's discussions, no UEFA national teams will take part in any FIFA tournament while these proposals remain in place, unless this proposal is abandoned entirely and binding guarantees are provided that FIFA will not open its boards or its tournaments to private ownership," an official statement read.

A spokesperson for the English Football Association was every bit as decisive in comments reported by British newspaper "The Sun": "We stand as one with our European colleagues and fully support their collective position."

The FA representative went on: "We oppose FIFA's plans. The World Cup belongs to football and will always remain so."

All of this leaves the next edition of the biggest event in football facing an existential crisis. Should the boycott go ahead, the tournament would in theory take place without the likes of England, France and Spain.

FIFA, for their part, claim they need only the backing of a majority of their 211 associations to push the project through, which means it could launch without Europe on board. The plan has drawn a torrent of criticism all the same, none louder than from British minister Andy Burnham.

Burnham took to "X" to write: "Football does not belong to investors, it belongs to the fans. The World Cup is not a commodity. It is the greatest competition in the world of sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Football belongs to the fans, it always has, and it always will."