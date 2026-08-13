Egyptian defender Omar Fayed touched down in Italy on Thursday, edging closer to a move from Turkey's Fenerbahce to a Serie B side, according to a press report.

Prominent Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Fenerbahce have struck a deal to sell Fayed to Italy's Frosinone. The 23-year-old will now undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

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Born on 4 July 2003, Fayed is a centre-back who stands 1.92 metres tall.

He came through the youth ranks at Al Mokawloon Al Arab and broke into the first team before joining Fenerbahce in August 2023 on a deal running until June 2027.

Fenerbahce loaned him out three times. He turned out for Serbia's Novi Pazar, then Belgium's Beerschot, and finally Portugal's Arouca in the 2025-2026 season, before heading back to Turkey.

An official first-team appearance for Fenerbahce still eludes him.

Internationally, Fayed has represented Egypt's age-group sides and featured at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He has 10 caps for Egypt's under-23s, according to Transfermarkt data.

The reports that revealed the details of the agreement put the fee at around 500,000 euros plus bonuses, pending the medical and signatures.