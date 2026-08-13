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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The Egypt defender lands in Serie A

Transfers
O. Fayed
Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce
Genclerbirligi
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
Fenerbahce vs Lyon
Lyon
Champions League Qualification
Frosinone vs Juve Stabia
Frosinone
Juve Stabia
Coppa Italia
Frosinone vs Juventus
Juventus
Serie A
Egypt
Türkiye
France
Italy

One step separates Fayed from the Calcio

Egyptian defender Omar Fayed touched down in Italy on Thursday, edging closer to a move from Turkey's Fenerbahce to a Serie B side, according to a press report.

Prominent Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Fenerbahce have struck a deal to sell Fayed to Italy's Frosinone. The 23-year-old will now undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

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Born on 4 July 2003, Fayed is a centre-back who stands 1.92 metres tall.

He came through the youth ranks at Al Mokawloon Al Arab and broke into the first team before joining Fenerbahce in August 2023 on a deal running until June 2027.

Fenerbahce loaned him out three times. He turned out for Serbia's Novi Pazar, then Belgium's Beerschot, and finally Portugal's Arouca in the 2025-2026 season, before heading back to Turkey.

An official first-team appearance for Fenerbahce still eludes him.

Internationally, Fayed has represented Egypt's age-group sides and featured at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He has 10 caps for Egypt's under-23s, according to Transfermarkt data.

The reports that revealed the details of the agreement put the fee at around 500,000 euros plus bonuses, pending the medical and signatures.

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